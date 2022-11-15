Kamen Rider Para-DX with Poppy

Not Available

Second installment of the V-Cinema Kamen Rider Ex-Aid Trilogy: Another Ending will focus on the characters of Parado (Kamen Rider Para-DX) and Poppy Pipopapo (Kamen Rider Poppy). Saiko Yaotome is a doctor dedicated to recovery treatments and heads “Let's Make Bugsters”, a new training game created for the recovery of people that disappeared. The test run has Emu raising Parado and Saiko raising Poppy. There is something different about the Parado in the game, though. The “real” Parado has been trapped and he faces his mysterious double, with the strength of the bond with Emu.