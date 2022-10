Kamen Rider x Kamen Rider Fourze & OOO Movie Taisen Mega Max

Not Available

Movie War Mega Max featured the first seven Kamen Riders (Kamen Rider 1, 2, V3, Riderman, X, Amazon, and Stronger) to commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary. Trailers for the film shown during airings of Fourze also showed the return of Kamen Rider Double as well as a new form for Kamen Rider OOO. Unlike previous Movie War films, where they were divided into 3 segments, Movie War Mega Max is divided into 5 parts. Like previous Movie War films the secondary Kamen Rider of Kamen Rider Fourze, Kamen Rider Meteor, made his debut in the film.