Dutch rockband Kane was founded in 1998 en amazingly the same year Dinand Woesthof and Dennis van Leeuwen already signed their first record deal with BMG. In the beginning of 1999 their first single was released and 'Where Do I Go Now' was an instant success and found itself at the top of the Dutch charts for weeks. 'As long as you want this', the first album was also a big success in The Netherlands. This concert shows material from their live performance in Ahoy, Rotterdam.