When an IPS officer is killed by a criminal gang, her father meets his late daughter's lookalike and then trains her to be just like his daughter in order to avenge her death. Kannadada Kiran Bedi is a 2009 Kannada action drama film starring Malashri in the lead role with Srinivasa Murthy, Rangayana Raghu and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The film released on 27 March, 2009 to mixed reviews. The film recorded as Hit at the box-office. The film has also been dubbed into Hindi as Mumbai Ki Kiran Bedi, in Telugu as Andhra Kiran Bedi, in Tamil as Tamil Kiran Bedi and in Malayalam as Kerala Kiran Bedi.