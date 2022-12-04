Kan'nô ero jitsuwa: Hamerareta hitozuma

Not Available

Misato (Nana Aida) was a young lady who grew up in a wealthy family, but she married Kazuya Natsume (Takahiro Nomura) when she became pregnant. .. However, she has a miscarriage. As a result, Misato's heart was deeply hurt, and her husband and wife were also jerky. Father Kinoshita (Yutaka Ikejima), who was worried about his daughter's family, visits the Natsume family (Misato Studio). Kinoshita, who holds the chairmanship of a large company, built this elegant house for his daughter and his wife. Kinoshita is worried that Kazuya might think about divorce because he couldn't have a child, and he invites Kazuya to come to his company, but Kazuya finds the job of editing a magazine worthwhile. I refused because I was doing it.