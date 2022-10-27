Kansas Pacific

Just before the Civil War (but after the South has seceded), Southern saboteurs try to prevent railroad construction from crossing Kansas to the frontier; army captain Nelson is sent out to oppose them. As the tracks push westward, Nelson must contend with increasingly violent sabotage, while trying to romance the foreman's pretty daughter Barbara.
|Eve Miller
|Barbara Bruce
|Barton MacLane
|Cal Bruce
|Harry Shannon
|Smokestack the Train Engineer
|Tom Fadden
|Gus Gustavson the Train Fireman
|Reed Hadley
|Bill Quantrill
|Douglas Fowley
|Max Janus
