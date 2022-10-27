1953

Kansas Pacific

  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1953

Studio

Walter Wanger Productions

Just before the Civil War (but after the South has seceded), Southern saboteurs try to prevent railroad construction from crossing Kansas to the frontier; army captain Nelson is sent out to oppose them. As the tracks push westward, Nelson must contend with increasingly violent sabotage, while trying to romance the foreman's pretty daughter Barbara.

Cast

Eve MillerBarbara Bruce
Barton MacLaneCal Bruce
Harry ShannonSmokestack the Train Engineer
Tom FaddenGus Gustavson the Train Fireman
Reed HadleyBill Quantrill
Douglas FowleyMax Janus

View Full Cast >

Images