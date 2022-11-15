Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Not Available

Kanye West is a Grammy winning rapper and in demand producer who is known on a global scale for his outrageous statements and for his broad musical palette. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 21 million albums and 66 million digital downloads. he has won a total of 21 Grammy's, making him one of the most awarded artists of all time. In 2012, West began dating reality star and long-time friend Kim Kardashian. They became engaged in October 2013 and got married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy. The wedding filled showbiz magazine columns all around the world. Their daughter, North 'Nori' West, was born in June 2013. They're one of the most photographed and written about couples in Hollywood. Get the inside story of the hottest couple in the world...Kim and Kanye.