Kanye West: Outspoken

Not Available

He is one of the most prominent voices in the world of hip-hop today. Starting off as a college drop-out music producer for Roc-A-Fella records, he then went on to produce for numerous iconic artists such as Jay Z, Alicia Keys and Janet Jackson. He eventually persuaded Jay Z to sign him to his label as a rapper. Now he is estimated to have a net worth of over 100 million dollars. Learn how the 21 Grammy Award winner rose to fame, the inside story about his relationship with Kim Kardashian and how his life has changed now he has entered fatherhood. This is his story.