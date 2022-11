Not Available

Karagattakaran was a 1989 Tamil movie directed by Gangai Amaran and produced by Karumari Kandasamy and J. Durai. It is considered to be one of the most successful Tamil films ever. The cast included Ramarajan, Goundamani, Senthil, Kanaka, Junior Balaiya, Kanthimathi and Kovai Sarala. Ramarajan became one of the leading Tamil film stars post success of the film