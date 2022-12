Not Available

This third film in the Doon School quintet follows the main protagonist of 'With Morning Hearts' into the next phase of his life in Jaipur House, one of the five main houses of the school. There he plays hockey, sings, studies, and struggles to settle into the House. He must keep up with his classmates, contend with the authority of older boys, and try to find a way to make his mark. He finds it in gymnastics, for which he has an aptitude.