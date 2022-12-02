Not Available

In Karen and the Carpenter, Bob fixes Karen’s T-bird and, in returns, Karen fixes Bob’s wee bird. The plot thickens to a hair’s breadth when Karen¹s girlfriends show up and take turns adjusting Bob’s spark plug. The Deviate’s penchant for All-American-Girl-Next-Door-types was more than satisfied here when he recognized Karen as LINDA YORK, the wholesome but horny star of The Love Garden. For the more sophisticated among us, there are profound bits of dialogue like: "When it comes right down to it, I want a strong man with a hard sensitive area." Don’t they all.