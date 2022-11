Not Available

Craving laughs? Karen Williams brings her irreverent humor to a sold-out audience at the Knitting Factory in Hollywood, Calif. A pioneer in lesbian stand-up comedy, Williams talks about dating younger woman, the bygone days of tireless sex and more. The laughs continue with stories from a lesbian sex workshop, troublesome airline travel, the conundrums of Internet dating and other exploits. It's a sidesplitting hour of delicious humor.