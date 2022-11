Not Available

Recorded at The O2 Academy Islington London on June 25th 2016. Track Listing: Road To Cairo / Poison Ivy / Talk To Me / Fairytale Lies / Moment In Time / Forsaken / Twist Of Fate / The Serpent And The Sea / Because Of You / Dreamer / Forbidden Dreams / Borderline / Secrets Of Angels / Feels Like Home / Kashmir. It features the whole of the award-winning Secrets Of Angels album including the 20 minute epic title track and previously unreleased track Twist Of Fate.