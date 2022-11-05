Not Available

Karuththamma (1994) is a Tamil feature film directed by Bharathiraja. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman. The film met with critical acclaim upon release and received accolades. The film looks at female infanticide and the hatred that surrounds the birth of a female child. A father blames his miseries on the birth of his daughters. Set in a rural village. Karuthamma was released to critical acclaim.