Karuththamma

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Manoj Creations

Karuththamma (1994) is a Tamil feature film directed by Bharathiraja. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman. The film met with critical acclaim upon release and received accolades. The film looks at female infanticide and the hatred that surrounds the birth of a female child. A father blames his miseries on the birth of his daughters. Set in a rural village. Karuthamma was released to critical acclaim.

Cast

RajaStephen
RajashreeKaruththamma
MaheswariRosy
Periyar DasanMokkaiyan
Saranya PonvannanPeriyakanni
PonvannanThavasi

