2001

Kate & Leopold

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 2001

Studio

Konrad Pictures

When her scientist ex-boyfriend discovers a portal to travel through time -- and brings back a 19th-century nobleman named Leopold to prove it -- a skeptical Kate reluctantly takes responsibility for showing Leopold the 21st century. The more time Kate spends with Leopold, the harder she falls for him. But if he doesn't return to his own time, his absence will forever alter history.

Cast

Meg RyanKate McKay
Hugh JackmanLeopold
Liev SchreiberStuart Besser
Breckin MeyerCharlie McKay
Natasha LyonneDarci
Bradley WhitfordJ.J. Camden

View Full Cast >

Images