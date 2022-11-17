Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses at War?

Not Available

The world watched with awe when Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot in one of the most talked about events of 2018. But, while Meghan's entrance into the royal family began with girly days out and sunny trips to Wimbledon, media suggests that the honeymoon phase may well be over. Featuring archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household, this film examines if there is any truth to the speculation of unrest following the new duchess' entry into the royal family, specifically a possible rift with sister-in-law and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.