Katharine Hepburn: On Her Own Terms

  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Four-time Oscar-winner Katharine Hepburn called herself a "personality" as well as an actress, and rightfully so. This biography chronicles her life as an independent woman and legendary actress, from her childhood to her passionate relationships. Brought to light are thoughts on Howard Hughes, John Ford and longtime companion Spencer Tracy. Her story comes to life through rare home movies, screen tests, movie outtakes and interviews.

Cast

Anthony HarveyHimself
Katharine HepburnHerself
Ilya MalakeevNarrator

