Not Available

Acclaimed St. Louis comic Kathleen Madigan unleashes her sarcastic, perfectly timed delivery on such subjects as George W. Bush, tattoos, math, sports, aliens and more in this hilarious stand-up performance. Voted Best Female Stand-up at the American Comedy Awards, Madigan -- a former journalist and Mid-Missouri Hoop Shoot champion -- shows no mercy in this scathing set recorded during a live show in Denver.