Kathy Smith Latin Rhythm Workout

Latin Rhythm Workout is an aerobic dance routine which is divided into two 20-minute workouts. After a rhythmic warm-up, Smith teaches combinations based on three dance steps -- the cha cha, meringue, and salsa. These same three steps are used throughout both workouts; students are simply moving across the floor and adding turns, pivots, lunges, and swats to increase the intensity and complexity of the choreography. The second workout skips the demonstrations and goes right into the routine, followed by a romantic cool-down. This workout is incredibly fun and suitable for all fitness levels, although advanced exercise enthusiasts will really have to work the hips and arm movements to get a high impact workout.