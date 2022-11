Not Available

New York lawyer Alicia Charles is about to get married to smart John when her family of choices, consisting of musician Will and little Linus, thwart her plans. Alicia's mother Jackie appears unexpectedly, with whom Alicia never wanted to have anything to do again. Jackie is looking for reconciliation - and needs Alicia's help as a lawyer. With a motherly look, she realizes that Alicia's heart is not only beating for her fiancee John.