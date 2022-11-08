Kazim Koyuncu: Sarkilarla Gectim Aranizdan

Not Available

Kazim Koyuncu was one of the most important musicians in Turkey, having introduced a universal sound to the Karadeniz Lazuri music. He died during treatment for lung cancer in 2005. It is generally assumed that the Chernobyl disaster was the cause of Koyuncu's cancer, as believed by many citizens of the country. Now, Kazim's documentary is out. More importantly, now it cannot be destroyed. Even after generations, people will know how Kazim was as a person, how he lived the "other way", how he opposed the system and the life itself. —Turhan Karadeniz