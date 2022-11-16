Not Available

Narrated by Margaret Cho, "Keep The Promise: The Global Fight Against AIDS" profiles advocates from around the world who attended the "Keep The Promise Rally & March," that unfolded in Washington, DC during July 2012 as part of AIDS Healthcare Foundation's lively presence at the 19th International AIDS Conference. A dynamic stage show, rally, and march punctuate powerful personal stories of people from all walks of life who have been impacted and affected by HIV/AIDS and have decided to continue the global fight to end the AIDS Crisis.