Keep Your Condolences

Matilde’s world is turned upside from the death of her beloved grandfather. As his primary caregiver towards the end of his life, Matilde inherits Avo’s store in Toronto's Kensington Market, to the dismay of his two children. Desperate to hold on to her connection with her grandfather, Matilde attempts the stress of business ownership. With Matilde’s mother and uncle disapproving, and her relationship with Annie beginning to take a turn, Matilde has to make some hard choices about what matters most.