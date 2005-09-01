2005

Keep Your Distance

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 2005

Studio

Lunacy Unlimited Productions

In the perfectly normal town of Louisville, KY, there is a perfectly normal man living the perfect life. David Dailey is a man who has it all: A great career, a community that adores him, and an enduring marriage. But beneath the surface, David's idyllic world is crumbling. He's haunted by a series of mysterious notes that warn of an imminent fall from grace...

Cast

Jennifer WestfeldtMelody Carpenter
Christian KaneSean Voight
Kim RaverSusan Dailey
Jamie HarroldWhit Harrington
Elizabeth PeñaHolly
Stacy KeachBrooks Voight

Images