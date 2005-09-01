Keep Your Distance

In the perfectly normal town of Louisville, KY, there is a perfectly normal man living the perfect life. David Dailey is a man who has it all: A great career, a community that adores him, and an enduring marriage. But beneath the surface, David's idyllic world is crumbling. He's haunted by a series of mysterious notes that warn of an imminent fall from grace...
|Jennifer Westfeldt
|Melody Carpenter
|Christian Kane
|Sean Voight
|Kim Raver
|Susan Dailey
|Jamie Harrold
|Whit Harrington
|Elizabeth Peña
|Holly
|Stacy Keach
|Brooks Voight
View Full Cast >