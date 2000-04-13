2000

Keeping the Faith

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 2000

Studio

Spyglass Entertainment

Best friends since they were kids, Rabbi Jacob Schram and Father Brian Finn are dynamic and popular young men living and working on New York's Upper West Side. When Anna Reilly, once their childhood friend and now grown into a beautiful corporate executive, suddenly returns to the city, she reenters Jake and Brian's lives and hearts with a vengeance. Sparks fly and an unusual and complicated love triangle ensues.

Cast

Edward NortonFather Brian Finn
Jenna ElfmanAnna Riley
Anne BancroftRuth Schram
Eli WallachRabbi Ben Lewis
Ron RifkinLarry Friedman
Miloš FormanFather Havel

Images