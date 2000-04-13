Keeping the Faith

Best friends since they were kids, Rabbi Jacob Schram and Father Brian Finn are dynamic and popular young men living and working on New York's Upper West Side. When Anna Reilly, once their childhood friend and now grown into a beautiful corporate executive, suddenly returns to the city, she reenters Jake and Brian's lives and hearts with a vengeance. Sparks fly and an unusual and complicated love triangle ensues.
|Edward Norton
|Father Brian Finn
|Jenna Elfman
|Anna Riley
|Anne Bancroft
|Ruth Schram
|Eli Wallach
|Rabbi Ben Lewis
|Ron Rifkin
|Larry Friedman
|Miloš Forman
|Father Havel
