Keet & Koen: The Treasure Hunt

Not Available

Keet & Koen are street artists and entertainers in a theme park. In this family movie their mission is to search for missing clown Bassie and acrobat Adriaan. Bassie & Adriaan are very well known among the young and old and have received an award for their great merit as people rescuers. Their eternal enemy, the old Baron, wants to prevent this of course and he commands his cousin 'Jonkheer' to abduct Bassie & Adriaan. Keet & Koen prove to be full successors to Bassie & Adriaan as they proceed into the exciting search for the famous duo that has been kidnapped.