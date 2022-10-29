Kein Bund für's Leben

The movie deals with a guy who gets to join the German Bundeswehr involuntarily because a colleague loses his denial papers in order to get the chance to get down on his girlfriend. When entering the Bundeswehr he acts like a giant idiot and of course gets in one room with some of the biggest losers around. The loser turns out to be a hero and leads his loser-colleagues to win a contest with the local US army squad.
|Florian Lukas
|Schleifer
|Oona-Devi Liebich
|Jana
|Axel Stein
|Ufo
|Jan Henrik Stahlberg
|Oberfeldwebel Keller
|Christian Sengewald
|Justus von Bülow
|Till Trenkel
|Uwe Zonkowitz
View Full Cast >