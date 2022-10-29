Not Available

Kein Bund für's Leben

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Medienfonds GFP

The movie deals with a guy who gets to join the German Bundeswehr involuntarily because a colleague loses his denial papers in order to get the chance to get down on his girlfriend. When entering the Bundeswehr he acts like a giant idiot and of course gets in one room with some of the biggest losers around. The loser turns out to be a hero and leads his loser-colleagues to win a contest with the local US army squad.

Cast

Florian LukasSchleifer
Oona-Devi LiebichJana
Axel SteinUfo
Jan Henrik StahlbergOberfeldwebel Keller
Christian SengewaldJustus von Bülow
Till TrenkelUwe Zonkowitz

View Full Cast >

Images