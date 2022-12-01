Keith Parker's Shadow People

Not Available

Billionaire Clarence Martel has everything money can buy, but not everything he wants, namely immortality. Seeking to fulfill an ancient dark prophecy, Mr. Martel approaches Mikey, a gambler in way over his head, with a simple proposition. In exchange for a one night job, Mikey's debt will be wiped clean. Having no other way of clearing his debt, Mikey and his brother Paul agree to do the job. In an old abandoned house, they perform a ritual known as the "Drawing of the Shadows" and unwittingly unleash the demons of the darkness, the Shadow People. Forced off the road by a storm, four unsuspecting friends seek shelter in the house and fall into the deadly trap already set in motion. If they want to survive, they must play a terrifying game of cat and mouse with the house's murderous inhabitants.