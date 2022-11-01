Not Available

Kekko Kamen Returns

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Art Port Inc

The evil is back and this terrorizing the swim team at an all girl school. After turning the Principal into a frog monster they commence with their own brand of twisted training and punishment. But Kekko Kamen has also returned to right the wrongs and send the MGF packing once again or can she, they seem stronger and smarter then ever have been before, it's sink or swim time for Kekko Kamen.

Cast

Aki HoshinoMayumi Takahama
Kenjiro IshimaruSeijin Mizuki
Ryûji KomiyaKai Atsuta
Misaki MoriKaori Wakatsuki
Nana UsamiYoko Hirano
Taichi YamadaIya~n Soap

