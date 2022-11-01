Kekko Kamen Returns

The evil is back and this terrorizing the swim team at an all girl school. After turning the Principal into a frog monster they commence with their own brand of twisted training and punishment. But Kekko Kamen has also returned to right the wrongs and send the MGF packing once again or can she, they seem stronger and smarter then ever have been before, it's sink or swim time for Kekko Kamen.
|Aki Hoshino
|Mayumi Takahama
|Kenjiro Ishimaru
|Seijin Mizuki
|Ryûji Komiya
|Kai Atsuta
|Misaki Mori
|Kaori Wakatsuki
|Nana Usami
|Yoko Hirano
|Taichi Yamada
|Iya~n Soap
