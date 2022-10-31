Kekko Kamen Surprise

Studying music at a remote island academy, poor Mayumi (Aki Hoshino) and her classmates fall victim once more to erotic tortures at the hands of their corrupting instructors. Just in time, Kekko Kamen (Misaki Mori) takes center stage with a red mask on her head, nunchakus in her hands, and a song in her heart!
|Aki Hoshino
|Mayumi Uchita
|Maki Yamakawa
|Ritsuko Chono
|Noriko Higashide
|Kiyomi Otonashi
|Risa Uemura
|Kyoko Tsuruno
|Nana Kasai
|Risa Utagawa
|Jiro Dan
|Commanding officer
