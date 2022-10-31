Not Available

Kekko Kamen Surprise

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Studying music at a remote island academy, poor Mayumi (Aki Hoshino) and her classmates fall victim once more to erotic tortures at the hands of their corrupting instructors. Just in time, Kekko Kamen (Misaki Mori) takes center stage with a red mask on her head, nunchakus in her hands, and a song in her heart!

Cast

Aki HoshinoMayumi Uchita
Maki YamakawaRitsuko Chono
Noriko HigashideKiyomi Otonashi
Risa UemuraKyoko Tsuruno
Nana KasaiRisa Utagawa
Jiro DanCommanding officer

Images