Ken and Mary: The Asian Truck Express

Not Available

Ken Katakura (Naoto Takenaka) has worked as a salaryman for the past 25 years. He's on his way to Malaysia to stop his daughter's wedding. Unfortunately for Ken, the plane makes an emergency landing in a remote part of Malaysia, far from the capital city of Kuala Lumpur where he needs to go. With only 2 days left until his daughter marries, Ken looks for a way to get to Kuala Lumpur. Ken then comes across an odd Chinese truck driver named "Mary" and, with his help, sets out for Kuala Lumpur.