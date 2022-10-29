Not Available

Ken and Mary: The Asian Truck Express

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ken Katakura (Naoto Takenaka) has worked as a salaryman for the past 25 years. He's on his way to Malaysia to stop his daughter's wedding. Unfortunately for Ken, the plane makes an emergency landing in a remote part of Malaysia, far from the capital city of Kuala Lumpur where he needs to go. With only 2 days left until his daughter marries, Ken looks for a way to get to Kuala Lumpur. Ken then comes across an odd Chinese truck driver named "Mary" and, with his help, sets out for Kuala Lumpur.

Cast

Kie KitanoMidori
Naoto TakenakaKen Katakura
Name : Hu Bing | 胡兵 | هو بنغMary

