KENTA: Go 2 Sleep

The innovator of the Go 2 Sleep, a multi-time GHC champion in both the Junior Heavyweight Singles & Tag Divisons, one of the hardest-hitting individuals to ever enter the ROH ring, he is KENTA! KENTA debuted in Ring of Honor in late 2005 and immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with in his GHC Jr. Heavyweight Title affair against Low Ki. With his crisp chops, vicious kicks, and lightning fast reflexes, KENTA was right at home in Ring of Honor, and it was those attributes that lead to his domination of ROH in 2006, culminating in the epic ROH World Title bout with Bryan Danielson. Whether it be Austin Aries, Rocky Romero, or Samoa Joe, nearly every one in ROH went toe-to-toe with KENTA and had the scars to prove it.