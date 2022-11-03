1934

Kentucky Kernels

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 1934

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

The Great Elmer and Company, two out-of-work magicians, help lovelorn Jerry Bronson adopt Spanky Milford, to distract him. When Bronson makes up and elopes, the pair are stuck with the little boy. But Spanky inherits a Kentucky fortune, so they head south to Banesville, where the Milfords and Wakefields are conducting a bitter feud.

Cast

Robert WoolseyElmer
Mary CarlisleGloria
George McFarlandSpanky (as 'Spanky' McFarland)
Noah BeeryColonel Wakefield
Lucille La VerneAunt Hannah (as Lucille LaVerne)
Margaret DumontMrs. Baxter

View Full Cast >

Images