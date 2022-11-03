Kentucky Kernels

The Great Elmer and Company, two out-of-work magicians, help lovelorn Jerry Bronson adopt Spanky Milford, to distract him. When Bronson makes up and elopes, the pair are stuck with the little boy. But Spanky inherits a Kentucky fortune, so they head south to Banesville, where the Milfords and Wakefields are conducting a bitter feud.
|Robert Woolsey
|Elmer
|Mary Carlisle
|Gloria
|George McFarland
|Spanky (as 'Spanky' McFarland)
|Noah Beery
|Colonel Wakefield
|Lucille La Verne
|Aunt Hannah (as Lucille LaVerne)
|Margaret Dumont
|Mrs. Baxter
