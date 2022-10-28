Not Available

Kenya Boy

  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kadokawa Haruki Corporation

This cartoon, based on a popular manga (Japanese-style comic), centers on an 11-year-old boy who goes to Africa with his father in 1941. Because he is Japanese, the father is detained by the British. The boy joins up with a beautiful native girl, and the adventure begins, a sort of Young Indy Jones meets Tarzan. Written by Rob Richardson

Cast

Eiko MasuyamaYoko Murakami (voice)
Ichirō NagaiVon Goerrhin (voice)
Kaneto ShiozawaWakagi (voice)
Ryôichi TakayanagiWataru Murakami (voice)
Hidekatsu ShibataAgera (voice)
Makio InoueDaisuke Murakami (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images