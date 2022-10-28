This cartoon, based on a popular manga (Japanese-style comic), centers on an 11-year-old boy who goes to Africa with his father in 1941. Because he is Japanese, the father is detained by the British. The boy joins up with a beautiful native girl, and the adventure begins, a sort of Young Indy Jones meets Tarzan. Written by Rob Richardson
|Eiko Masuyama
|Yoko Murakami (voice)
|Ichirō Nagai
|Von Goerrhin (voice)
|Kaneto Shiozawa
|Wakagi (voice)
|Ryôichi Takayanagi
|Wataru Murakami (voice)
|Hidekatsu Shibata
|Agera (voice)
|Makio Inoue
|Daisuke Murakami (voice)
