Kernel Panic

Death or download! Brianna Weald. Pan galactic freelancer. Reluctant adventurer. A captain without a ship, a woman in trouble... Lost in space, captured in a gravity well and trapped inside a malfunctioning space suit, our consummate profanitist finds herself burying old grievances, shedding her suspicions and ejecting reservations in order to save her life. For on a hard drive, far far away, within the depths of the Heart Corporation's planet sized data-centres, lurks the newly improved saviour-ware that is VERSION 10. It's time for an upgrade