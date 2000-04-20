Kevin and Perry Go Large

When stubborn, spotty Kevin and his equally hopeless best friend Perry go on holiday to the party island Ibiza, they see it as their big chance to become superstar club DJs and, more importantly, to lose their virginities. But they aren't prepared for the interference of top DJ Eyeball Paul, not to mention the embarrassment factor of Kevin's long-suffering parents.
|Harry Enfield
|Kevin
|Kathy Burke
|Perry
|Rhys Ifans
|Eye Ball Paul
|James Fleet
|Dad
|Laura Fraser
|Candice
|Natasha Little
|Anne Boleyn
