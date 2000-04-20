2000

Kevin and Perry Go Large

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 2000

Studio

Fragile Films

When stubborn, spotty Kevin and his equally hopeless best friend Perry go on holiday to the party island Ibiza, they see it as their big chance to become superstar club DJs and, more importantly, to lose their virginities. But they aren't prepared for the interference of top DJ Eyeball Paul, not to mention the embarrassment factor of Kevin's long-suffering parents.

Cast

Harry EnfieldKevin
Kathy BurkePerry
Rhys IfansEye Ball Paul
James FleetDad
Laura FraserCandice
Natasha LittleAnne Boleyn

View Full Cast >

Images