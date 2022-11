Not Available

Camilo, from the projects outside of Stockholm, sees city girl Amina on her way to a party. He borrows his friends expensive jacket and approaches her, offering to show her the way. The two connect, and Amina invites Camilo to the party. When one of the guys mistakes Camilos jacket for his own, it becomes clear Camilo will never be anything but a project kid to Amina and the other people at the party.