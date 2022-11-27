Keyboard Warriors

Not Available

Suitcases of cash fall out of an armored car onto the busy streets, and people go crazy picking it up! Typical loner Jay Kwan (Sing Lam) and his buddy Ang Ray (Neo Yau) are both witnesses, and they're curious about the incident. They then call up a 'search team' on Golden Forum to look into it. Golden Forum Goddess (Larine Tang) is attracted, and joins them. Policewoman Nancy O (Stephy Tang), the money-minded girl Mandy O (Grace Chan)'s sister, is the only one there to guard the money that day even if she's off duty, and is regarded as a heroine! She's therefore asked to join the investigation to the case. Police believe that it's an accident, and it's difficult to get all the money back, so the investigation should stop. But as the 'search team' keep digging, they realize that there's more than meets the eye...