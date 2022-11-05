Not Available

Keystone Hotel

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Keystone Hotel hosts a very prestigeous beauty contest. When the cross-eyed judge presents the first prize to an elderly cleaning woman, angry members of the audience respond by hurling custard pies. The Keystone Kops are summoned, and arrive just in time to get plastered with pastry.

    Cast

    		Ford SterlingSterling, Chief of Police
    		Ben TurpinCount Drewa Blanc
    		Chester ConklinMayor Carson
    		Hank MannHouse Detective
    		Marie PrevostMrs. Clarabelle Sterling
    		Dewey RobinsonGangster Chief

    View Full Cast >

    Images