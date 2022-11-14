Kha Uebertragung - Les embaumées

Not Available

The film revolves around three notions: Kha = the etheric double according to ancient Egyptians. Perpetual specter in all respects resembling the physical body of a dead person. Uebertragung = transfer. Phenomenon by which an emotional state experienced for one object is extended to another by an association. Identification. Projection. Moving from one order of things to another. Embalming = filling a corpse with balsamic, desiccating and antiseptic substances to preserve them. Fill with a sweet smell. Perfume.