Not Available

Gaurishankar Srivastav (Sunder Purohit) lives with his wife Savitri (Nirupa Roy) and two sons Vikas (Sujit Kumar) and Ravi (Jeetendra). Vikas gets married to wealthy Nanda (Bindu) while Ravi continues his education in college. Ravi is attracted to Usha (Sulakshana Pandit) and hopes to marry her. Gaurishankar is nearing retirement while Vikas is unable to get employment. When Vikas get an offer, he must deposit INR 5000. Nanda borrows this money from her uncle and Vikas gets the job. Unaware of the fact, Gaurishankar who works as Cashier in a small firm, steals Rs.5000/- to provide money for his son, but is followed by the watchman. - This uses material from the Wikipedia article Khandaan, which is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share-Alike License 3.0.