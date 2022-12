Not Available

Nhoi and friends have a common destiny that everyone must overcome it. That was a 5 days training session at the "Khao Chon Kai" training site that have been said to be the toughest and most difficult training such as 34 foot tower jump, 10 foot wall barrier, training at the shooting tower, training at the hitting practice ground. Nhoi and friends have to complete these training under the order of 'Sgt. Tai' The ruthless trainer of the troop.