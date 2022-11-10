1966

Khartoum

  • History
  • War
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 1966

Studio

Julian Blaustein Productions Ltd.

English General Charles George Gordon, a devout Christian, is appointed military governor of Anglo-Egyptian Sudan by Prime Minister Gladstone. Ordered to evacuate Egyptians from the Sudan, General Gordon stays on to protect the people of Khartoum, who are under threat of being conquered by a Muslim army.

Cast

Laurence OlivierMahdi
Richard JohnsonColonel Stewart
Ralph RichardsonWilliam Gladstone
Alexander KnoxSir Evelyn Baring
Johnny SekkaKhaleel
Nigel GreenGeneral Wolseley

Images