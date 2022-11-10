English General Charles George Gordon, a devout Christian, is appointed military governor of Anglo-Egyptian Sudan by Prime Minister Gladstone. Ordered to evacuate Egyptians from the Sudan, General Gordon stays on to protect the people of Khartoum, who are under threat of being conquered by a Muslim army.
|Laurence Olivier
|Mahdi
|Richard Johnson
|Colonel Stewart
|Ralph Richardson
|William Gladstone
|Alexander Knox
|Sir Evelyn Baring
|Johnny Sekka
|Khaleel
|Nigel Green
|General Wolseley
View Full Cast >