Khovanshchina: Mussorgsky: Vienna State Opera

The last and arguably finest opera of Modest Mussorgsky is captured in one of its most powerful interpretations in this 1989 recording from the Vienna State Opera, conducted by Claudio Abbado. A moody opera that is thematically broad at times and intimately personal in others, "Khovanshchina" tells the story of the 17th-century clash between Russian conservatives and Peter the Great's reformists.
|Claudio Abbado
|Conductor
|Paata Burchuladze
|Dositheus
|Anatoly Kocherga
|The Boyar Shaklovity
|Yuri Marusin
|Prince Vassily Golitsin
|Nicolai Ghiaurov
|Prince Ivan Khovansky
|Heinz Zednik
|Scribe
