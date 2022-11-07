Not Available

Khovanshchina: Mussorgsky: Vienna State Opera

The last and arguably finest opera of Modest Mussorgsky is captured in one of its most powerful interpretations in this 1989 recording from the Vienna State Opera, conducted by Claudio Abbado. A moody opera that is thematically broad at times and intimately personal in others, "Khovanshchina" tells the story of the 17th-century clash between Russian conservatives and Peter the Great's reformists.

Cast

Claudio AbbadoConductor
Paata BurchuladzeDositheus
Anatoly KochergaThe Boyar Shaklovity
Yuri MarusinPrince Vassily Golitsin
Nicolai GhiaurovPrince Ivan Khovansky
Heinz ZednikScribe

