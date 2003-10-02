Kick 'n Rush

The story revolves around Jakob, Bo and Mikkel - three friends who spend their days lusting over unattainable women and engaging in a variety of illegal activities (i.e. they'll rent a movie and then break into a house to watch it). After he's assigned to work with Mathilde on a school project, Jakob finds himself falling for the girl - despite the fact that Mikkel has been secretly lusting after her for years...
Marie Bach Hansen
Mathilde
Cyron Melville
Bo
Esben Smed Jensen
Mikkel
Niels Ellegaard
Coach
Ann Eleonora Jørgensen
Mathilde's mother
Lea Baastrup Rønne
Kamilla
