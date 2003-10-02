2003

Kick 'n Rush

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 2003

Studio

Not Available

The story revolves around Jakob, Bo and Mikkel - three friends who spend their days lusting over unattainable women and engaging in a variety of illegal activities (i.e. they'll rent a movie and then break into a house to watch it). After he's assigned to work with Mathilde on a school project, Jakob finds himself falling for the girl - despite the fact that Mikkel has been secretly lusting after her for years...

Cast

Marie Bach HansenMathilde
Cyron MelvilleBo
Esben Smed JensenMikkel
Niels EllegaardCoach
Ann Eleonora JørgensenMathilde's mother
Lea Baastrup RønneKamilla

Images