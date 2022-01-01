Kickboxer 2: The Road Back

Kickboxer 2 is, well, an unnecessary sequel which unfortunately lacked the presence of the phenomenal Jean-Claude Van Damme. Despite this, the movie manages to be a great deal of fun. The fights are well staged and there is an excess of campy acting which is a requisite of this genre. It is one of many of these types of flicks which could make you cry if you take it seriously, in that you'll regre
|Sasha Mitchell
|David Sloan
|Peter Boyle
|Justin Maciah
|Dennis Chan
|Xian Chow
|Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
|Sanga
|John Diehl
|Jack
|Michel Qissi
|Tong Po
