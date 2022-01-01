1991

Kickboxer 2: The Road Back

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 1991

Studio

Kings Road Entertainment

Kickboxer 2 is, well, an unnecessary sequel which unfortunately lacked the presence of the phenomenal Jean-Claude Van Damme. Despite this, the movie manages to be a great deal of fun. The fights are well staged and there is an excess of campy acting which is a requisite of this genre. It is one of many of these types of flicks which could make you cry if you take it seriously, in that you'll regre

Cast

Sasha MitchellDavid Sloan
Peter BoyleJustin Maciah
Dennis ChanXian Chow
Cary-Hiroyuki TagawaSanga
John DiehlJack
Michel QissiTong Po

View Full Cast >

Images