If your enemy refuses to be humbled... Destroy him. Accompanied by his brother Kurt (Van Damme), American kickboxing champion Eric Sloane (Dennis Alexio), arrives in Thailand to defeat the Eastern warriors at their own sport. His opponent: ruthless fighter and Thai champion, Tong Po. Tong not only defeats Eric, he paralyzes him for life. Crazed with anger, Kurt vows revenge.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Kurt Sloane
|Dennis Alexio
|Eric Sloane
|Dennis Chan
|Xian Chow
|Michel Qissi
|Tong Po
|Haskell V. Anderson III
|Winston Taylor
|Rochelle Ashana
|Mylee
