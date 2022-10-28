Kidou Senshi Gundam: Gyakushuu no Char

In UC 0093 the Federation has recovered from its defeat and has created a new anti-colonial special forces unit to deal with rebel forces: Londo Bell. Elsewhere in space Char Aznable re-appears out of self imposed hiding with a declaration that he now commands his own Neo-Zeon movementand intends to force the emigration of Earth's inhabitants to space by bringing about an apocalypse.
|Shūichi Ikeda
|Char Aznable
|Tōru Furuya
|Amuro Ray
|Fuyumi Shiraishi
|Mirai Yashima
|Hirotaka Suzuoki
|Bright Noah
|Kazue Ikura
|Rezin Schnyder
|Kôichi Yamadera
|Gyunei Guss
