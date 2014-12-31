2014

Kids vs Monsters

  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2014

Studio

Not Available

The six richest people in the world each have one thing still dragging them down.. their intolerable kids. Luckily, there is a mysterious entity that is happy to help. See, he has some monsters of his own and they are just dying to test out their skills.. One house. Six kids. Seven monsters. Who will be left standing? It's time for a showdown.. it's Kids Vs Monsters!

Cast

Francesca EastwoodCandy
Elaine HendrixMary
Keith DavidBarry
Malcolm McDowellBoss Monster
Lance HenriksenHeinrich
Richard MollButler

