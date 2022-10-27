Not Available

Kiepie en Kandas

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kasteel-Constantia Film

After many years, Kandas (Ryno Hattingh), literally runs into his primary school sweetheart, Kiepie (Debbie Labuschagne), on the university campus. Immediately, the spark between them is back! However, Kiepie is engaged to a bright young lawyer (Mieder Olivier), who drags Kandas to court over an accident.

Cast

Ryno HattinghWim (Kandas) Hofmeyer
Debbie LabuschagneDebbie (Kiepie) Kritzinger
Pierre KnoesenJ.John Cloete
Alex HeynsOupa (Grandpa) Hofmeyer
Friedrich StarkMorg
Willie Van RensburgGerhard Hofmeyer

Images