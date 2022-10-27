Kiepie en Kandas

After many years, Kandas (Ryno Hattingh), literally runs into his primary school sweetheart, Kiepie (Debbie Labuschagne), on the university campus. Immediately, the spark between them is back! However, Kiepie is engaged to a bright young lawyer (Mieder Olivier), who drags Kandas to court over an accident.
|Ryno Hattingh
|Wim (Kandas) Hofmeyer
|Debbie Labuschagne
|Debbie (Kiepie) Kritzinger
|Pierre Knoesen
|J.John Cloete
|Alex Heyns
|Oupa (Grandpa) Hofmeyer
|Friedrich Stark
|Morg
|Willie Van Rensburg
|Gerhard Hofmeyer
